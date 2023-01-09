Browns Are Reportedly Showing Interest In Patriots Coach
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly looking to poach one of the league's up-and-coming coaching stars from New England.
Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter: "The [Browns], who relieved defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties, requested permission today to interview Patriots' inside LB coach Jerod Mayo for their defensive coordinator job, per source."
Mayo, a former Pro Bowl linebacker and Super Bowl champ, played eight seasons with the Patriots before joining Bill Belichick's coaching staff in 2019.
Since then, Mayo has established himself as a coach to watch thanks to how he's helped teach the position since retiring.
His leaving would be a huge blow to a Patriots staff that's short on big name assistants. And while Mayo wasn't named the team's official defensive coordinator, he played a big role in New England's success on that side of the ball.