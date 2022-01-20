Browns Assistant Coach Reportedly No Longer On Staff

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly made a change to their coaching staff ahead of the 2022 season.

Assistant special teams coach Doug Colman is no longer with the team, per NFL Network insider Field Yates.

Colman, a former five-year NFL player, had just finished his third season with the Browns organization. According to the team website, he worked with developing Cleveland’s field goal kicking and punting units.

Through the 2021 season, the Browns ranked dead last in field goal attempts (16), field goal percentage (72.2) and opposing field goal percentage (96.2). Longtime NFL insider Rick Gosselin recently gave Cleveland a No. 30 special teams ranking among all 32 NFL teams.

After a significant regression in 2021, it would be a surprise if this was the only coaching staff move this offseason.

Third-year assistant Mike Priefer is still the Browns’ special teams coordinator.