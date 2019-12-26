The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Browns Assistant Has Strong Comment On Freddie Kitchens

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens on the field in Pittsburgh.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-13 on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Questions are swirling about the future of Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens heading into 2020. Few teams – if any – were more disappointing this season that Cleveland. It’s possible the Browns will decide to move on from Kitchens after one season as head coach.

Browns assistant coach Steve Wilks thinks that would be a big mistake.

The former Arizona Cardinals head coach was fired after just one season. He thinks Kitchens needs more time.

“Without a doubt, I think Freddie is the right guy for the job,” he told reporters this morning.

Cleveland has been arguably the NFL’s most-unstable franchise for a decade-plus. Constantly changing head coaches is not the way to build a strong culture.

However, that doesn’t mean Kitchens should keep his job. If the Browns think they know he’s not the right man for the job, they should move on.

But Cleveland cannot afford to mess up its next hire (or its decision on Kitchens).

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.