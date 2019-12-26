Browns Assistant Has Strong Comment On Freddie Kitchens

Questions are swirling about the future of Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens heading into 2020. Few teams – if any – were more disappointing this season that Cleveland. It’s possible the Browns will decide to move on from Kitchens after one season as head coach.

Browns assistant coach Steve Wilks thinks that would be a big mistake.

The former Arizona Cardinals head coach was fired after just one season. He thinks Kitchens needs more time.

“Without a doubt, I think Freddie is the right guy for the job,” he told reporters this morning.

#Browns Steve Wilks says 'without a doubt, I think Freddie is the right guy for the job.' He says it takes time to build a culture. Can relate because he was one and done with #Cardinals — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 26, 2019

Cleveland has been arguably the NFL’s most-unstable franchise for a decade-plus. Constantly changing head coaches is not the way to build a strong culture.

However, that doesn’t mean Kitchens should keep his job. If the Browns think they know he’s not the right man for the job, they should move on.

But Cleveland cannot afford to mess up its next hire (or its decision on Kitchens).