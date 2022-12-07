Browns Claimed Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have added a wide receiver to their roster.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden on Wednesday afternoon.

This move comes one day after the Bucs waived Darden following their improbable win on Monday night over the New Orleans Saints.

Darden played in 21 games during his time in Tampa Bay. In those games, he racked up eight receptions for 69 yards and no touchdowns.

He was primarily used as the team's punt returner as he averaged over nine yards per return. Darden also averaged 20 yards per kick return on 21 total kick returns.

Before he was with the Bucs, he played at the University of North Texas from 2017-20. During that time, he racked up 230 receptions for 2,782 yards and 38 touchdowns.

We'll have to see what the Browns have planned for him in their last five games.