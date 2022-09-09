Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Announces Key Player Will Be Out 'For A While'

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 14: Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have some notable injury designations ahead of the 2022 season — including an OUT status for fourth-year cornerback Greedy Williams.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski says Williams is going "to be out for a little while" with a hamstring injury.

Williams was limited during Wednesday's practice and did not participate on Thursday. He's not yet been placed on the injured reserve, but he'll miss at least this weekend's season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

The Browns selected Williams with a second-round pick in the 2019 draft. The former LSU star suffered a season-ending shoulder injury prior to the 2020 season, but returned for 16 games in 2021.

Williams logged 41 tackles, 10 passes defended and two interceptions this past season.

Wide receiver Michael Woods and offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Chris Hubbard are all questionable for Sunday's game.