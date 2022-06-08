Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Asked About Latest Deshaun Watson Report

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is staying tight-lipped when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation.

After a Tuesday report from the New York Times revealing disturbing details from Watson's accusers, Stefanski was asked about Cleveland's $230 million quarterback.

We're here making sure that we get good practice in. The guys [are] doing a nice job out there today, I'm not gonna comment past that. ... Be respectful of the process, be respectful of the legal proceedings.

With more civil cases, and the revelation of how the Texans and a local Houston spa enabled Watson's behavior, the story seems to grow more concerning by the day.

Per the Times' Jenny Vrentas, the three-time Pro Bowler booked appointments with at least 66 different over a 17-month period. Including multiple instances of aggressive sexual advances with the women involved.

The NFL has yet to announce a punishment for Watson and reportedly wouldn't say one way or the other whether or not paid leave is on the table from the Browns QB.