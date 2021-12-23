Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Has Telling Comment About Myles Garrett

One of the NFL’s top pass rushers may be out in Week 16.

On Thursday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he considers Myles Garrett a 50-50 chance to play this weekend due to a groin injury he suffered during Monday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

While his status is currently up in the air, Garrett is apparently confident and “wants to play badly.”

The three-time Pro Bowler did not suit up for today’s practice.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Myles Garrett is confident and he wants to play badly, but we'll see how it goes over the next couple of days. Stefanski said he considers Garrett 50-50 to play Saturday vs. #Packers. Stefanski added Garrett (groin injury) didn't practice today. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) December 23, 2021

Despite suffering his groin injury in the second half of Monday night’s game, Garrett was able to finish out the game.

With his special brand of toughness, it’s hard to imagine the superstar defensive end won’t be out on the field this weekend.

“It was tough,” Garrett said after the 16-14 loss, per Browns insider Chris Sweeney. “It hurt, but everybody’s hurting. I’m don’t want to say I’m special.

“Everybody’s fighting through something and you’re going to have to kill me to take me off that field or you’re going to have to break my leg, you’re going to have to take me completely out, because I’m going to go out there until I can.”

Through 14 games this year, Garrett has logged a career-high 15.0 sacks.

The 7-7 Browns will face off against the Green Bay Packers in a Christmas Day matchup on Saturday.