Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Has Telling Comment About Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett walks off the field.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

One of the NFL’s top pass rushers may be out in Week 16.

On Thursday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he considers Myles Garrett a 50-50 chance to play this weekend due to a groin injury he suffered during Monday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

While his status is currently up in the air, Garrett is apparently confident and “wants to play badly.”

The three-time Pro Bowler did not suit up for today’s practice.

Despite suffering his groin injury in the second half of Monday night’s game, Garrett was able to finish out the game.

With his special brand of toughness, it’s hard to imagine the superstar defensive end won’t be out on the field this weekend.

“It was tough,” Garrett said after the 16-14 loss, per Browns insider Chris Sweeney. “It hurt, but everybody’s hurting. I’m don’t want to say I’m special.

“Everybody’s fighting through something and you’re going to have to kill me to take me off that field or you’re going to have to break my leg, you’re going to have to take me completely out, because I’m going to go out there until I can.”

Through 14 games this year, Garrett has logged a career-high 15.0 sacks.

The 7-7 Browns will face off against the Green Bay Packers in a Christmas Day matchup on Saturday.

