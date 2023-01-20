Browns Coach Reportedly Turned Down Opportunity For Promotion

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Coming off the down year that they had, one would think that the Cleveland Browns' assistants would be happy to interview for promotion opportunities around the league. Apparently, one of their top assistants doesn't feel that way at all.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the New York Jets put in a request to interview Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan for their vacant offensive coordinator job. However, Callahan reportedly declined and signed a contract extension with the Browns instead.

Callahan previously served as the Jets' offensive line coach from 2008 to 2011 but has not served as a team's offensive coordinator since his 2012 to 2014 stint with the Dallas Cowboys.

Callahan joined the Browns' coaching staff with Kevin Stefanski in 2020 and has served as their offensive line coach ever since.

Bill Callahan has over 40 years of coaching experience and has found success as a head coach in both college and the NFL. His first head coaching experience came with the Oakland Raiders in 2002 and he led the team to the Super Bowl in his first year at the helm after going 11-5 in the regular season.

But Callahan was fired after going just 4-12 the following year and he went to Nebraska the following year. Callahan found some success at Nebraska, going 27-22 with 17 wins between 2005 and 2006, including a No. 24 finish in the 2005 season.

He has enjoyed annual employment in the NFL since 2008 and even got another crack at being a head coach when Washington fired Jay Gruden during the 2019 season. Callahan went 3-8 as interim head coach but was not retained after the season.

Now it appears he's staying in Cleveland for the long haul.