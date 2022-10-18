Browns Cut Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have decided to move off a member of the team's front-seven on Tuesday.

In their latest roster announcement, the Browns revealed that they've waived linebacker Dakota Allen.

Allen was elevated from the practice squad to Cleveland's 53-man roster last week and has appeared in two games for the Browns this season, primarily on special teams.

Allen's name might be familiar for those who watch the Netflix series "Last Chance U." The LB was featured on the second season of the show, earning an opportunity to play at Texas Tech and eventually the NFL.

He was selected by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2019 draft and has played in 34 career games across stints with the Raiders, Jaguars and Browns.

In those appearances he's made 29 tackles, forced a fumble and recorded a QB hit.