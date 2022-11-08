Browns Cut Defensive Player Heading Into Week 10

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns said goodbye to a member of their defensive secondary on Tuesday.

Per the team, 24-year-old DB Herb Miller has been waived. Wide receiver Cyril Grayson was signed in a corresponding move.

Miller, an undrafted player out of FAU, saw action in four games for the Browns this season where he played 64 special teams snaps and recovered a fumble.

Prior to this season, Miller appeared in 13 games between Cleveland and Tampa Bay where he tallied 10 total tackles, an interception and a pass defensed. He was also a member of the Bucs' Super Bowl team in 2020.

Grayson now joins the Browns practice squad after five games and three starts with the Buccaneers last year, where he collected 10 receptions for 212 yards and a pair of TDs.