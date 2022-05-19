Browns Cut Former Cowboys Player With Failed Physical

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have cut cornerback Reggie Robinson after he failed his physical.

Robinson was claimed off waivers by the Browns after the Texans cut ties with him. Houston only had him for a couple of months after claiming him off waivers from Dallas.

He sat out the entire 2021 season with an injury after playing in five games for the Cowboys during the 2020 season. He mainly played on special teams and finished with one tackle for that season.

Before he was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys, he played his college football at SMU.

Robinson played in 12 games during the 2019 season and finished with 38 total tackles (26 solo), three interceptions, and 13 passes defended.

We'll have to see if another team claims him at some point during the offseason.