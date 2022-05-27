Browns, David Njoku Reportedly Reach New Deal

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 09: Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) takes the field prior to the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly reached a deal with veteran tight end David Njoku, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The deal is a four-year extension worth $56.7 million. $28 million of that money is guaranteed and he's slated to average about $14.1875 per year — making him the fourth highest-paid tight end in the league.

Only George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert are slated to make more per year.

The Browns previously had Njoku under a $10.931 million franchise tag. The sixth-year TE skipped out on the team's voluntary OTAs while they discussed contract negotiations earlier this week.

Njoku was selected by the Browns with a first-round pick in the 2017 draft. Through 16 games and 11 starts in 2021, he reeled in 36 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns.

Njoku's role in the Cleveland offense should take a jump in 2022 following the departure of two-time Pro-Bowl TE Austin Hooper to the Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason.