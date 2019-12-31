Report: Browns Get Declined By Head Coaching Candidate

The Spun

Baker Mayfield walks off the field after loss to the Cardinals.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 15: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after throwing an interception to the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns’ search for a new head coach has begun. A college football coach has reportedly denied the Browns’ interview request.

ESPN is reporting that Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has declined the Browns’ request for an interview.

This isn’t necessarily a slight to the Browns, but more so an indication of Rhule’s interest in other NFL jobs.

The New York Giants could be his destination.

Rhule has been linked to multiple NFL head coaching jobs over the past year-plus.

The Baylor head coach could make the jump to the pros this year. The New York Giants might be the favorite to land him.

For now, though, Rhule is just getting ready for the Sugar Bowl.

Baylor and Georgia are set to kick off at 8:45 p.m. E.T. on Jan. 1.


