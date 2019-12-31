Report: Browns Get Declined By Head Coaching Candidate

The Cleveland Browns’ search for a new head coach has begun. A college football coach has reportedly denied the Browns’ interview request.

ESPN is reporting that Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has declined the Browns’ request for an interview.

This isn’t necessarily a slight to the Browns, but more so an indication of Rhule’s interest in other NFL jobs.

The New York Giants could be his destination.

Baylor HC Matt Rhule declined the chance to interview for the Cleveland Browns head coaching job, per league sources. Rhule is expected to be a leading candidate for the Giants’ and Panthers’ HC jobs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2019

Rhule has been linked to multiple NFL head coaching jobs over the past year-plus.

The Baylor head coach could make the jump to the pros this year. The New York Giants might be the favorite to land him.

For now, though, Rhule is just getting ready for the Sugar Bowl.

Baylor and Georgia are set to kick off at 8:45 p.m. E.T. on Jan. 1.