Browns Defender Is Expected To Miss Rest Of The Season

Things keep going from bad to worse for the Cleveland Browns. On a day with many high-profile injuries, the Browns saw one of their defenders go down for the year.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that linebacker Jacob Phillips suffered a pectoral injury during their loss to the Baltimore Ravens yesterday. Phillips is now out for the rest of the season.

The third year linebacker was in the midst of his best season to date. In seven games with four starts he had 46 tackles, two tackles for loss, two QB hits and 2.0 sacks.

Phillips only recently took over at starting linebacker following an injury to star defender Anthony Walker. Now the two of them will be spending the rest of the year on injured reserve instead.

Jacob Phillips was a third-round pick out of LSU in the 2020 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he played nine games and contributed significantly on both defense and special teams, finishing with 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB hit and one pass defended.

Phillips would miss 13 games in 2021 with a biceps injury but still finished the year strong with 17 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and a QB hit.

He played in each of the first seven games to start this season.

Who will step up for the Browns now?