Browns Defensive Coordinator Reacts To Myles Garrett’s Comment

After the Cleveland Browns’ blowout loss to the New England Patriots this past Sunday, superstar defender Myles Garrett publicly called out his defensive coaches for not making any adjustments.

Following an early sack for the league leader, the Pats scored 45 unanswered points and held Garrett without a tackle for the rest of the game.

“We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and see how we can get better, see how we can scheme better, see how we can make adjustments on the fly,” the fifth-year DE said, per WKYC. “We never had a chance just because we didn’t make any adjustments on the sideline or when we had time to.”

On Thursday, Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods responded to questions about Garrett’s public gripes.

“That stuff doesn’t really bother me,” Woods said, per Browns insider Jake Trotter.

The Cleveland DC also referenced the fact that his squad posted a three-and-out right after halftime.

Despite these public criticisms, Woods claims that he and Garrett still have a solid relationship.

This coming weekend, the Browns have an excellent opportunity to get back on track with a matchup against the 0-8-1 Detroit Lions.