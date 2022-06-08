The Cleveland Browns will be excusing former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from their mandatory minicamp next week, per reports from team insider Jake Trotter.

Mayfield requested a trade away from the organization just days before the Browns landed Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade deal with the Houston Texans.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I've been saying this since the Watson trade went down. The #Browns can't and won't allow Baker to attend camp. They can't afford to have him talking to reporters and walking around that locker room everyday. This circus is already dysfunctional & destructive enough as it is," one fan wrote.

Deshaun Watson was hit with two more civil cases alleging sexual misconduct earlier this week. The NFL is currently working on a possible punishment for the Browns' new QB1, which could include a significant suspension.

Some fans feel the Browns would be wise to keep their hands on Mayfield.

"They should probably consider getting him ready to play..." one wrote.

From the look of things, Mayfield will never play another snap in Cleveland.

If Watson is unable to start the 2022 season, the Browns' next quarterback option is veteran backup Jacoby Brissett.