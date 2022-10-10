Browns, Falcons Officially Announce Significant Trade

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the Atlanta Falcons Helmet on the ground before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21 to 14. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns are both 2-3 and coming off big losses on Sunday. But the Browns have decided to inject some life into their defense by acquiring one of Atlanta's better defenders.

On Monday, the Browns announced that they have traded for Pro Bowl middle linebacker Deion Jones. The team confirmed that they have acquired Jones and a seventh-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

For the Falcons, the moves ends a relationship that has grown contentious in recent months. Efforts to trade Jones before the season failed and he has been a healthy scratch in every game this season.

When healthy though, Jones is one of the most consistent tacklers in the league. In his first six NFL seasons, Jones had at least 100 tackles five times.

As a second-round pick out of LSU in 2016, Deion Jones became an immediate starter and made a big impact on defense as the Falcons reached the Super Bowl. He led the NFL in interception yards and pick sixes, finishing third in the Rookie of the Year voting that season.

The following season, Jones recording over 130 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defended, making the Pro Bowl in the process.

Over the next few years, Jones would remain one of the Falcons' top defenders, defended the run as well as the pass.

Now he'll be doing so as a member of the Cleveland Browns.