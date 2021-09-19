It’s safe to say that Cleveland Browns fans are excited for Sunday’s home opener.

The Browns started the 2021 regular season on the road, losing an extremely close contest to the Kansas City Chiefs. Cleveland fell to the reigning AFC champions, 33-29, in arguably the best game of Week 1.

Cleveland will look to get a win in Week 2 at home.

Browns fans are pretty pumped for the contest. There are reportedly at least 70-plus motor vehicles waiting in line for the tailgating lots on Saturday night.

“WOW! Browns fans are lined up in DROVES to enter the Muni Lot tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. At least 70 vehicles with fans sleeping in them overnight,” cleveland.com tweeted.

WOW! Browns fans are lined up in DROVES to enter the Muni Lot tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. At least 70 vehicles with fans sleeping in them overnight. #Browns pic.twitter.com/03ILFMEqQq — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) September 19, 2021

That’s pretty wild.

“Nothing like Browns fans!! That being said I’ll see you guys around 10 am,” one fan joked.

“That is wild. Tomorrow is gonna be insane,” another fan added.

“This is crazy! Gotta respect it,” one added.

The Browns and the Texans are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will air on CBS.