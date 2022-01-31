Browns Fans Not Happy With What Hue Jackson Did Sunday

Hue Jackson was the Cleveland Browns head coach from 2016-18. During that time, the Browns tanked harder than any team in the league.

Cleveland went 1-15 in 2016, 0-16 in 2017 and 2-5-1 in 2018, before Jackson was fired. While the Browns tanked hard and landed some top NFL Draft picks, they’ve yet to experience a deep postseason run.

Their cross-state rival has, though.

The Bengals topped the Chiefs, 27-24, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Cincinnati is off to the Super Bowl, to face either the Los Angeles Rams or the San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson retweeted the following message on Sunday night:

Browns did all that tanking for years just to watch their interstate rival make it to the SB before them it’s a sick game — . (@RiqRuler) January 31, 2022

Yeah, it’s safe to say that Browns fans aren’t going to appreciate that retweet from their old NFL head coach.

It’s tough to blame Jackson for throwing some shade at the NFL franchise that fired him, though.