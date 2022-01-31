The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Browns Fans Not Happy With What Hue Jackson Did Sunday

hue jackson looks onto the field during a browns gameCLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 14: Head coach Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a play in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Hue Jackson was the Cleveland Browns head coach from 2016-18. During that time, the Browns tanked harder than any team in the league.

Cleveland went 1-15 in 2016, 0-16 in 2017 and 2-5-1 in 2018, before Jackson was fired. While the Browns tanked hard and landed some top NFL Draft picks, they’ve yet to experience a deep postseason run.

Their cross-state rival has, though.

The Bengals topped the Chiefs, 27-24, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Cincinnati is off to the Super Bowl, to face either the Los Angeles Rams or the San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson retweeted the following message on Sunday night:

Yeah, it’s safe to say that Browns fans aren’t going to appreciate that retweet from their old NFL head coach.

It’s tough to blame Jackson for throwing some shade at the NFL franchise that fired him, though.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.