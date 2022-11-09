Browns Fans Paying Tribute To Joe Haden On Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

For the better part of a decade, cornerback Joe Haden was one of the lone bright spots on some truly terrible Cleveland Browns teams. Today, the team paid tribute to their former Pro Bowl corner.

On Wednesday, the Browns officially placed Haden on their reserve/retired list. Haden signed a one-day contract with the Browns to retire with the team that drafted him No. 7 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft.

The former Florida star played seven of his 12 NFL seasons with the Browns before signing with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. He made two of his three Pro Bowl appearances in Cleveland and earned All-Pro honors in 2013.

Browns fans are honoring their former star defender by thanking Haden for his service to their team. They're all wishing him well and congratulating him on a great career.

Widely considered the top cornerback in the 2010 NFL Draft, Joe Haden made an immediate impact for the Browns with six interceptions and 18 passes defended as a rookie.

Haden was as difficult of a cornerback to complete a pass on as there was in the NFL for years. In 90 games he had over 100 passes defended and 19 interceptions.

Upon joining the Steelers in 2017, Haden remained dominant, recording another 54 passes defended and 10 interceptions in 68 games.

Though he only played in two playoff games and never reached the Super Bowl, he was one of the best corners of the 2010s.

Congrats on a great career, Joe!