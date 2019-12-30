The Cleveland Browns have reportedly made a decision on head coach Freddie Kitchens, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen. The AFC North franchise will have a new head coach in 2020.

Kitchens has reportedly been fired following a highly disappointing first season as head coach. Cleveland went 6-10 this season, finishing the year with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Previous reports suggested Cleveland wanted to bring Kitchens back in 2020, though it appears the franchise has changed its mind.

Kitchens was reportedly fired on Sunday night.

Browns fired Freddie Kitchens, per @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

Kitchens was hired by the Browns following an impressive run as the team’s interim head coach in 2019, though he appeared to be in over his head this season.

The now-fired head coach didn’t address his potential firing following the Week 17 loss to Cincinnati.

“I haven’t been told anything different,” Kitchens said. “So … they expect me to do my job, and I’m gonna show up tomorrow and do my job. That’s what I’m gonna do. Do my job, until they tell me not to, if they tell me not to.”

The Browns have apparently told him not to.

It’s unclear where Cleveland will look for its next head coach, and what this means for general manager John Dorsey, but it’s going to be another interesting offseason.