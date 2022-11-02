Browns General Manager Reveals Expectation For Deshaun Watson's First Start

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

We're heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, which means there are just a few more games that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss before he's able to return. So what are the expectations for when he eligible to return?

Speaking to the media this week, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said that he expects Watson to start immediately when he's eligible to play. He'll be replacing Jacoby Brissett, who has gone 3-5 this season.

Brissett has been solid but largely unremarkable for the Browns. He's completing 64-percent of his passes for 1,862 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions in eight games.

Unless the Browns were absolutely thriving with Brissett, there wasn't really much of a chance that he was going to continue to start once Watson returned to the active roster.

The Cleveland Browns traded an arm and a leg to bring Deshaun Watson into the fold and gave him a small fortune in a contract extension after prying him from the Houston Texans.

But the NFL didn't determine Watson's punishment for violating the league's personal conduct policy until months after the move was made. The final decision was an 11-game suspension as agreed upon by all parties.

Watson's first game after he returns from his suspension will come in Week 13 against the Houston Texans.

Will Watson get the Browns into the playoffs?