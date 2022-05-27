Browns Give David Njoku Huge Payday: Fans React

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 09: Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) takes the field prior to the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After five years with the Cleveland Browns, tight end David Njoku got franchise-tagged by the team during the 2022 NFL offseason. But today, he signed his extension and got seriously paid.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns are re-signing Njoku to a four-year, $56.75 million extension. Per the report, the deal includes $28 million guaranteed and makes him the fifth-highest paid tight end in the NFL.

Not a bad haul for Njoku given his relatively limited production. In five seasons he's never had more than 700 receiving yards or more than four touchdowns.

NFL fans are nearly unanimous in asserting that the Browns overpaid for Njoku. Some are downright dumbfounded that they would give him that much.

The Cleveland Browns took David Njoku with the 29th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. And over the first two seasons he looked like he was developing into a solid tight end.

But after an injury-shortened 2019 season and being limited by injuries in 2020, Njoku returned to full strength in 2021 but had less than 500 receiving yards in 16 games.

To date, Njoku has played in 65 games making 148 receptions for 1,754 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's averaged just 27 yards per game.

It's a bit of a head-scratcher, but David Njoku only needs to have one great season to make everyone eat crow.