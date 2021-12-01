Browns GM Has Honest Expectation For QB Baker Mayfield

It hasn’t been the season that Baker Mayfield and the Browns expected thus far in 2021. The former No. 1 overall pick is battered and struggling heading into offseason negotiations.

With just a handful of games to go, Cleveland’s front office expects Baker’s best ball down the stretch. It could determine his future with the organization.

Andrew Berry: "We all know Baker is incredibly physically tough. He's had stretches where he has played well…and we expect him to play his best football down the stretch here after the bye." — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) December 1, 2021

“We all know Baker is incredibly physically tough,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. “He’s had stretches where he has played well… and we expect him to play his best football down the stretch here after the bye.”

Mayfield and the Browns lost to the Ravens on Monday night. Even with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens doing everything possible to give Cleveland the game. Jackson threw four interceptions in the 16-10 win.

Meanwhile, the Browns’ offense couldn’t do anything with them. Mayfield finished the game just 18-37 for 247 yards and a touchdown. However, it was obvious the fourth-year QB was laboring.

And with no run game to speak of, the former Heisman trophy winner was left out on an island.

So far on the year, Mayfield has thrown for just 2,413 yards, 11 TD’s and a half-dozen picks. He’s also posting the second lowest passer rating of his career.

Baker Mayfield and his team get a second crack at the Ravens after the bye.