Browns Had 2 Key Returns To Practice On Tuesday

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are fairly banged up right now, but that doesn't mean they can't have good injury news.

Tight end Harrison Bryant and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard both returned to practice on Tuesday. Bryant has been nursing a thumb injury while Hubbard has been dealing with an illness.

They were both limited in practice.

There's still no word on if they'll play on Thursday night against the Steelers but it's still great that they're back at practice.

The Browns are already set to be without pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, tight end Jesse James, and there's a chance Myles Garrett might not go either. He missed practice on Tuesday with a neck injury.

Cleveland will release one more injury report before the game on Thursday night.

Kickoff for that contest will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by Amazon Prime.