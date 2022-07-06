Browns Have 8-Word Goodbye Message For Baker Mayfield
Say what you will about Baker Mayfield, but the former No. 1 overall pick poured his heart and soul into the Cleveland Browns organization from the moment he was drafted in 2018.
After an up-and-down start to his NFL career, he helped the Browns break their 18-year postseason drought in 2020. But after an injury-ridden season in 2021, the Cleveland organization seemed to lose faith in their starting signal caller.
Just days before the Browns landed Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, Mayfield requested a trade away from Cleveland.
On Wednesday, he got his wish — acquired by the Carolina Panthers in a much-anticipated trade.
The Browns organization sent Mayfield on his way with a succinct farewell.
"Thank you, Baker. Wishing you well in Carolina," the team wrote on Twitter.
For the first time in his NFL career, Mayfield will suit up for a new team this coming season. He's set to embark on a quarterback battle with incumbent starter Sam Darnold during this year's Carolina training camp.