Browns Have Clear Expectation For Baker Mayfield In 2022

Heading into the 2022 league year, rumors regarding Baker Mayfield’s future with the Cleveland Browns have been a hot topic.

After a disappointing, injury-ridden season in 2021, the Browns could be set to move on from their former No. 1 overall pick. But on Tuesday, Cleveland GM Andrew Berry said Mayfield is expected to return as the team’s starting quarterback in 2022.

“Andrew Berry said nothing has changed with his expectation that Baker Mayfield will be back as the Browns starter in ‘22. Said the thought there will be a lot of vet QB movement is usually ‘just speculation,'” Browns insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic wrote on Twitter.

After a career-best season that saw the Browns break their long-standing postseason drought, Mayfield regressed in 2021. Battling through injuries in 14 games, he logged 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions en route to a 6-8 record as a starter.

While Berry and the rest of the Browns organization have made it pretty clear they expect Mayfield back in 2022, this could be a tactic to keep his trade value as high as possible. Despite these statements from Cleveland executives, the speculation about a possible quarterback trade continues to rage on.

