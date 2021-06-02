Browns Have Forced Myles Garrett To ‘Retire’ From 1 Activity

Myles Garrett is an incredible football player, but he’s also pretty great on the hardwood. Earlier this offseason, a video of the Cleveland Browns star playing pickup basketball went viral.

The star pass rusher’s hooping days appear to be over, though.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday that Garrett has “retired” from basketball.

“He retired. So congratulations to Myles for a great career . . . but he’s done,” Stefanski said on Wednesday.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski if he's O.K. with Myles Garrett playing basketball in offseason: "He retired. So congratulations to Myles for a great career…but he's done." When asked if he had to have that talk with him: "He's retired." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) June 2, 2021

Garrett, meanwhile, doesn’t seem to think that the retirement is 100 percent permanent.

“I feel it’s more like a Jordan retirement,” Garrett said. “Now I got to go back what I’m good at. Next season, you never know. I might go back to basketball, baseball.”

#Browns DE Myles Garrett on Kevin Stefanski saying he's retired from basketball: "I feel it's more like a Jordan retirement. Now I got to go back what I'm good at. Next season, you never know. I might go back to basketball, baseball." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) June 2, 2021

Garrett is not the only NFL player to “retire” from basketball. Patrick Mahomes’ basketball career came to an end after some pickup videos went viral in 2019.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach, on KC radio station WHB, said he called Patrick Mahomes' agent after seeing the recent video of him playing basketball. "The Kingdom can be assured: No more basketball for Pat . . . We were able to nip that in the bud,'' Veach said. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) February 7, 2019

Basketball can be a nice offseason activity for football players, but it’s also a pretty big risk when you think about what they get paid to do – play football.

So, unfortunately, pickup basketball likely has to wait until actual retirement for these big-time NFL stars.