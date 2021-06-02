The Spun

Browns Have Forced Myles Garrett To ‘Retire’ From 1 Activity

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett on Sunday.DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Myles Garrett #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks over the offense during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Myles Garrett is an incredible football player, but he’s also pretty great on the hardwood. Earlier this offseason, a video of the Cleveland Browns star playing pickup basketball went viral.

The star pass rusher’s hooping days appear to be over, though.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday that Garrett has “retired” from basketball.

“He retired. So congratulations to Myles for a great career . . . but he’s done,” Stefanski said on Wednesday.

Garrett, meanwhile, doesn’t seem to think that the retirement is 100 percent permanent.

“I feel it’s more like a Jordan retirement,” Garrett said. “Now I got to go back what I’m good at. Next season, you never know. I might go back to basketball, baseball.”

Garrett is not the only NFL player to “retire” from basketball. Patrick Mahomes’ basketball career came to an end after some pickup videos went viral in 2019.

Basketball can be a nice offseason activity for football players, but it’s also a pretty big risk when you think about what they get paid to do – play football.

So, unfortunately, pickup basketball likely has to wait until actual retirement for these big-time NFL stars.


