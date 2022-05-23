Browns Have Reportedly Taken Notable Step With Baker Mayfield

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Baker Mayfield situation could be getting closer to being resolved.

Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Browns have offered to eat "a good chunk" of the guaranteed money that remains on Mayfield's contract in a trade.

Before Breer reported this, the Browns wanted to dump all of Mayfield's contract onto another team. Nothing was getting done so perhaps this report could accelerate things.

Mayfield has wanted out of Cleveland ever since the team started to pursue Deshaun Watson. The noise only got louder when Watson decided to waive his no-trade clause for the Browns.

Watson then signed a five-year $230 million contract directly after he was acquired.

The Browns are doing this on their terms, even though Mayfield likely wants to know where he's playing going into next season.

Mayfield finished the 2021 season with 3,010 yards through the air, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He then underwent offseason shoulder surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after he was banged up throughout the year.