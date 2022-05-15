Browns Have Signed Another Quarterback: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have an obvious issue at quarterback right now. They have a lot of money invested in the position between Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield.

But the Browns must believe that they need even more competition for the backup job this summer. They just added a fifth player to their quarterbacks room.

According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the Browns have signed Felix Harper as an undrafted free agent. Harper played for Alcorn State and had 1,792 passing yards and 14 touchdowns for the Braves last season.

Harper attended the Browns' rookie minicamp as a trialist and got a contract. Also notable is that Harper is left-handed, 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. He's a unique signing to be sure.

But NFL fans are having a riot with this signing. Some are saying he's way too small for the NFL while others are laughing at how far Baker Mayfield has fallen down the Browns' depth chart:

With Felix Harper now in the fold, the Cleveland Browns have Harper, Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield, Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs under contract for the 2022 season.

It's still widely believed that Baker will be taken off the Browns roster - one way or another - in the near future. But whether that's before training camp, after training camp, or sometime during the season is still a total mystery.

One thing is for sure: The Browns won't be lacking hungry challengers for the starting job this summer.