Browns Insider Is “Hearing” 2 Major Hires Are Coming

Baker Mayfield looks down on the field in Cincinnati.CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 29: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns makes his way onto the field during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns officially announced their head coaching hire on Monday evening. Former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski is the team’s new head coach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin as the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “We were looking for a strong leader of this football team, a very bright coach with a high football IQ, who could establish a strong understanding of what he expected of his players, hold them accountable and confidently navigate the challenges and opportunities that present themselves throughout a season. Kevin exemplifies these qualities and more.”

More hires are on the way in Cleveland.

Browns insider Dustin Fox is “hearing” that longtime defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and Eagles vice president Andrew Berry will be in Cleveland.

Phillips would be a major hire for Stefanski. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach recently served as the DC on Sean McVay’s staff in Los Angeles.

Berry, meanwhile, has been sought after by multiple NFL franchises. The Browns reportedly requested an interview with him on Monday.

