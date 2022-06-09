Browns Insider Has Telling Comment On Potential Odell Beckham Jr Reunion

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 31: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. is taking his time sorting through his options in free agency this off-season. Could a reunion with the Cleveland Browns be one of those options?

Some have floated around the possibility of Beckham returning to Cleveland. However, it doesn't sound like it's plausible.

Per a report, OBJ playing another snap for the Cleveland Browns is "unlikely." Oh well.

"Odell Beckham Jr. returning to #Browns is unlikely, per source, but John Johnson III took a 'shot in dark' anyway," said Nate Ulrich. "@iamjohnthethird laughed today about his comment from March and explained the intent: 'That was me recruiting.'"

OBJ's future probably remains in Los Angeles.

Rams head coach Sean McVay already admitted he wants him back.

"We would love to have Odell back," McVay said via Pro Football Talk. "It's one of the reasons really why we ended up pursuing Allen Robinson the way we did. I thought it was such a big deal. We all know the year Cooper Kupp had. I love Van Jefferson. He's a really good player that's only going to continue to get better. But then when you bring Odell into the mix last year, I thought he did a great job of really when you've got two guys on opposite sides of the formation based on how they want to change the math on the back end, when you've got a guy in a lot of these three-by-ones that can come to life and be automatic for some of those backside isolations, I thought that's where Odell really allowed us to see how big a part of our offense that's got to be based on the landscape of the league and some of the ways people are trying to defend you."

Beckham still has a bit of time before he makes his decision.