Report: Browns Have Reached Out To 1 Head Coaching Candidate

The Cleveland Browns’ search for a new head coach is underway. The team fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday night following a Week 17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I would like to thank Freddie for his dedication and efforts this past season. We are disappointed in our results and feel a change is necessary. Freddie is a good man and good football coach. We wish he and his family nothing but success,” GM John Dorsey said.

The search for Kitchens’ replacement has reportedly already started.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that Cleveland has requested to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

The Browns reportedly aren’t the only franchise interested in McDaniels, though.

McDaniels, 43, was the Broncos’ head coach from 2009-10. He’s been back with the Patriots since 2012 and nearly took the Indianapolis Colts job a couple of years ago.

The Browns reportedly had interest in hiring McDaniels last year, but decided to go with Kitchens.