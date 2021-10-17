NFL World Reacts To Browns’ Crushing Injury News

It’s been a pretty tough day for Cleveland Browns fans, as their team is getting rolled by the Arizona Cardinals, and it just got even tougher.

Cleveland is trailing Arizona, 30-14, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

The Browns, who are already without star running back Nick Chubb, have now lost their other top running back, Kareem Hunt.

Hunt left Sunday afternoon’s game with an apparent injury. He was putting almost no weight on his injured leg.

The Browns had already lost multiple key players to injuries on Sunday, as well. This is brutal.

Now Kareem Hunt is being helped off the field. This is brutal. https://t.co/gZfM8KWJGX — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 17, 2021

This was a tough scene:

Kareem Hunt is being carted off of the field. pic.twitter.com/PKt3COkxzX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 17, 2021

Browns fans are over it.

“This just sucks. We cant catch a break. Between absolutely terrible calls and injuries, this season might be a wrap,” one fan wrote.

“Is this even a playoff team? So far just feels like an average team. Obviously injuries are not helping,” one fan added.

“The Browns played bad. The injuries are piling up. The refs are terrible for a second straight week. Just an awful day,” one fan added.

There’s always next week, Cleveland. This Sunday probably can’t end soon enough for Browns faithful.