NFL World Reacts To Browns’ Crushing Injury News

A closeup of a Cleveland Browns helmet on the field.CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It’s been a pretty tough day for Cleveland Browns fans, as their team is getting rolled by the Arizona Cardinals, and it just got even tougher.

Cleveland is trailing Arizona, 30-14, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

The Browns, who are already without star running back Nick Chubb, have now lost their other top running back, Kareem Hunt.

Hunt left Sunday afternoon’s game with an apparent injury. He was putting almost no weight on his injured leg.

The Browns had already lost multiple key players to injuries on Sunday, as well. This is brutal.

This was a tough scene:

Browns fans are over it.

This just sucks. We cant catch a break. Between absolutely terrible calls and injuries, this season might be a wrap,” one fan wrote.

Is this even a playoff team? So far just feels like an average team. Obviously injuries are not helping,” one fan added.

The Browns played bad. The injuries are piling up. The refs are terrible for a second straight week. Just an awful day,” one fan added.

There’s always next week, Cleveland. This Sunday probably can’t end soon enough for Browns faithful.

