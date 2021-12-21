Browns Make Decision On DE Who Suffered Brutal Injury

The Cleveland Browns have officially ruled out defensive end Takk McKinley for the season. The team placed the pass rusher on the injured reserve Tuesday.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter was one of the first to report the news. Tweeting, “#Browns officially put DE Takk McKinley (Achilles) on IR, and sign DE Porter Gustin to the active roster.”

McKinley was carted off the field with what looked to be an Achilles injury in the third quarter of Cleveland’s loss to the Raiders Monday night.

On Tuesday, those suspicions were confirmed. Take McKinley tore his Achilles, ending his 2021 season. The Browns D-End has 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the team this year.

Amid a rash of positive COVID-19 tests, the last thing the Browns needed was more injuries. Not only did the team lose McKinley, but star pass rusher Myles Garrett is also hurting. The Defensive Player of the Year candidate suffered a groin injury in the second half.

With groin injury, #Browns D-end Myles Garrett said it hurt to jump in an attempt to block game-winning field goal. This @ap photo makes it look like he was close. pic.twitter.com/uiKKOEPZRI — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) December 21, 2021

Cleveland still has 22 players on the COVID list, including 10 starters. Not to mention, coach Kevin Stefanski who still remains away from the team. The Browns have a quick turnaround before a Christmas Day game against the Green Bay Packers.

The soonest any Brown would be able to return from the COVID-19 reserve list is Wednesday.