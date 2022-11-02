JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his team scoring against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will roll out suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson as soon as he's eligible to take the field.

The team is pleased with the play of stand-in quarterback Jacoby Brissett so far this season, but they're ready to get their star signal caller out on the field as soon as possible.

"[Brissett is] everything we hoped when we signed him," general manager Andrew Berry said, per team insider Mary Kay Cabot.

The first game in which Watson is eligible to take the field is the Browns' Week 13 matchup against his former Houston Texans squad.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I guess they have to given what they gave up. But brissett has been very good. Watson will be very very rusty," one fan wrote.

"I mean, you aren’t gonna spend a ton of money on a super nice sports car & keep it parked in the garage the very first day the snow melts, are you?" another said.

"Brissett has been pretty solid. Idk why they wanna break something that doesn’t necessarily need fixing, especially because Watson is most likely going to be rusty AF," another added.

Watson is currently serving a 12-game suspension for his violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy. The former Pro-Bowl quarterback was accused of more than 20 instances of alleged sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions in 2021.

Despite these allegations, Watson signed a fully-guaranteed, five-year contract worth $230 million earlier this offseason. Given what the Browns gave up to acquire the QB, it makes sense that they want to start him as soon as possible.

For now, the 3-5 Browns have three more games with Brissett under center.