Browns Make Decision On Jadeveon Clowney For Steelers Game

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns waves to fans before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have officially ruled Jadeveon Clowney out for Thursday night's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The veteran pass rusher suffered an ankle injury during the Browns' crushing loss to the New York Jets in Week 2.

Clowney was off to a strong start to the 2022 season before this injury. During the first half of Sunday's game against the Jets, the former No. 1 overall pick logged a strip sack and fumble recovery on New York QB Joe Flacco. He has 1.5 sacks and five tackles on the year so far.

Clowney's veteran backup Chase Winovich has also been ruled out for tomorrow night's contest. Rookie defensive ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas will be forced to step up in the pass-rush game.

“It sucks,” Wright said of Clowney's injury, per the Akron Beacon Journal. “[Especially] something that's so fluky, something that wasn't supposed to happen. But at the end of the day, somebody's got to step up. We can't sit back and hang our heads because he's down. We've just got to look at it as he's going to be all right. He's going to be back. While he's gone, though, somebody's got to step up, somebody's got to take his place and make plays.”

Myles Garrett, who missed practice time with a neck injury this week, should be ready to go on Thursday.

The Browns will kickoff against the Steelers in an AFC North matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET tomorrow.