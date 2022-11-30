Browns Make Interesting Change Regarding Deshaun Watson

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Coming into Wednesday, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was expected to speak to the media ahead of his first game back from an 11-game suspension.

But now, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter, that has changed.

Per Trotter: "Deshaun Watson now NOT expected to speak today." Noting, "The Browns QB hasn’t spoken with the media since Aug. 18."

Watson is preparing to play in his first meaningful NFL action in almost two years following numerous lawsuits and allegations of sexual misconduct and assault targeting massage therapists.

The three-time Pro Bowler was served an 11-game ban from the league, as well as a $5 million fine for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

10 of Watson's accusers and their attorney will reportedly be at NRG Stadium for his return against Houston in order to send a message that, "We're still here. We matter."