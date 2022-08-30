Browns Make Official Decision On Deshaun Watson Suspension

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL season kicks off for the Cleveland Browns in just over a week and the team has already finalized its 53-man roster.

Star quarterback Deshaun Watson isn't on it. Well, at least not technically as he has been placed on the Reserve/Suspended list following his alleged sexual misconduct.

After being acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans, the Browns will be without Watson for the first 11 weeks of the 2022 season. The team put Watson's suspension into effect today.

"Browns QB Deshaun Watson has now officially been placed on the Reserve/Suspended list. He can return to the team facility on October 10th and can play in Week 13 against the Texans," ESPN's Field Yates reported.

In addition to an 11-game suspension, the league also hit Watson with a $5 million fine.

In his absence, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett will lead the Browns for more than half the season.