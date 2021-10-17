The Spun

Browns Reportedly Missing 2 Key Players On Sunday

A Cleveland Browns helmet sitting on the field.PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are set to host the Arizona Cardinals in one of the top matchups of Week 6 on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland, which is looking for a big win against one of the NFC’s best teams, is reportedly expected to be without two key players.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns are expected to be without offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills.

The Browns have a long list of players listed as questionable, but tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) and Jack Conklin (knee) are the only starters not expected to play today against the Cardinals. Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward all should be good to go,” Pelissero reported on Sunday.

It could be an ugly day in Cleveland.

The weather is reportedly expected to clear up by game time, though the field was just hit by a hail storm, according to reports.

Cleveland and Arizona are scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T. The game will air on FOX.

