Browns Reportedly Missing 2 Key Players On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns are set to host the Arizona Cardinals in one of the top matchups of Week 6 on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland, which is looking for a big win against one of the NFC’s best teams, is reportedly expected to be without two key players.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns are expected to be without offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills.

“The Browns have a long list of players listed as questionable, but tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) and Jack Conklin (knee) are the only starters not expected to play today against the Cardinals. Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward all should be good to go,” Pelissero reported on Sunday.

It could be an ugly day in Cleveland.

The weather is reportedly expected to clear up by game time, though the field was just hit by a hail storm, according to reports.

The weather in Cleveland is supposed to clear up by kickoff, but it’s windy and we just got hit with a small hailstorm. The #Browns wouldn’t complain if it’s ugly today against the #Cardinals. As Kevin Stefanski told me: “We love being on Lake Erie.” @nflnetwork @NFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/EEJlollncB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2021

Cleveland and Arizona are scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T. The game will air on FOX.