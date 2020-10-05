The Cleveland Browns topped the Dallas Cowboys in a wild game on Sunday afternoon, but the victory came at a cost.

Browns running back Nick Chubb will miss multiple weeks with a knee injury. Chubb suffered a knee injury early in Cleveland’s dramatic win over Dallas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Browns managed to beat the Cowboys without their star running back, 49-38, to improve to 3-1 on the season. Cleveland will have to continue to play without Chubb moving forward.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday afternoon that Chubb is being placed on the injured reserve list. He will miss multiple games.

Chubb officially has an MCL injury. The Browns hope that he’ll only have to miss a couple of games, but it’s unclear when exactly he’ll be back.

Thankfully, the injury is not a season-ending one. However, Cleveland will probably be mostly relying on Kareem Hunt at the running back position moving forward.

Cleveland will attempt to go to 4-1 on the 2020 season this upcoming Sunday. The Browns are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between the Browns and the Colts is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be on CBS.