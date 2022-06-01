Browns Offensive Coordinator Has Interesting Comment About Baker Mayfield

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Despite requesting a trade away from the organization earlier this offseason, Baker Mayfield is still a member of the Cleveland Browns roster.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt gave an interesting bit of praise for the former No. 1 overall pick.

"I think Baker's a very good quarterback and he has a very good future," Van Pelt said, per Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot.

Just a few days after Mayfield requested a trade, the Browns landed their new QB1, Deshaun Watson, in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans. Mayfield is currently slotted as Cleveland's No. 2 option, but it's unlikely that he takes the field for the Browns this coming season.

Maybe Van Pelt is just trying to drive up Mayfield's trade value. Or perhaps he truly believes in the QB who led his offense for the last two seasons.

Either way, it appears the relationship between Mayfield and the Browns is damaged beyond repair. If the organization doesn't work out a trade deal this offseason, they'll be forced to stash Mayfield on their roster to start their 2022 campaign.

The Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks have both been mentioned as possible trade partners for Mayfield. Both teams reportedly want the Browns to take on the majority of his $18.8 million fifth-year option in order to get a deal done.

There's a good possibility that Watson is suspended to start the 2022 season, but it's unclear if Mayfield would agree to start in his absence.