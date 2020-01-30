The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Browns Hire Divisional Rival Assistant Coach For Offensive Coordinator

Baker Mayfield walks off the field after loss to the Cardinals.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 15: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after throwing an interception to the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly settled on their offensive coordinator under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

According to multiple reports, the Browns are hiring a top assistant coach away from their divisional rival, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland has hired Bengals quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt.

“Cleveland takes a good one from a division rival,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.

Cleveland.com has confirmed the hire, first reported by Zac Jackson of The Athletic:

Kevin Stefanski is hiring former NFL quarterback and longtime pro quarterback coach Alex Van Pelt as his offensive coordinator, a league source confirmed for cleveland.com.

Stefanski has said he might call his own plays in Cleveland, though it’s possible he’ll give the duties to Van Pelt.

The Browns are coming off a disappointing 6-10 season and have undergone several major changes so far this offseason.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.