Browns Hire Divisional Rival Assistant Coach For Offensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly settled on their offensive coordinator under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

According to multiple reports, the Browns are hiring a top assistant coach away from their divisional rival, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland has hired Bengals quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt.

“Cleveland takes a good one from a division rival,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.

Cleveland.com has confirmed the hire, first reported by Zac Jackson of The Athletic:

Kevin Stefanski is hiring former NFL quarterback and longtime pro quarterback coach Alex Van Pelt as his offensive coordinator, a league source confirmed for cleveland.com.

Stefanski has said he might call his own plays in Cleveland, though it’s possible he’ll give the duties to Van Pelt.

The Browns are coming off a disappointing 6-10 season and have undergone several major changes so far this offseason.