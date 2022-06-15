Browns Offensive Lineman Makes His Thoughts On Baker Mayfield Clear

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Browns offensive lineman Joe Bitonio knows that Baker Mayfield is going to get another chance somewhere else.

With the team invested in Deshaun Watson for the next five years and with Jacoby Brissett as his backup, they have little use for Mayfield.

The Browns are looking to negotiate a trade to try and get fair value for him and it looks like it could happen sooner rather than later. The Carolina Panthers continue to remain interested in Mayfield and have trade talks with the Browns.

Bitonio spoke with the media at practice on Wednesday and thinks Mayfield will do well with his next organization.

"He's always had a chip on his shoulder and I'm sure it's continuing to get bigger and bigger," Bitonio said. "A team is going to give him a chance. I know the contract situation is working itself out, but he'll get a chance to play. Quarterback is such a scarcity in this league that he's going to have a chance to play and perform again."

Mayfield struggled this past season when he only threw for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He had to have surgery on his left shoulder after the season and he's still rehabbing it right now.

We'll have to see when the Browns finally decide to trade him.