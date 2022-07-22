Browns Officially Sign Veteran Quarterback

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

What started as a rumor followed by a workout just 24 hours ago has manifested into a reality - and not one that Cleveland Browns fans are overly thrilled about.

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Josh Rosen. The move comes just hours after Rosen worked out for the Browns. He clearly made the right impression.

"Rosen, who started his career with the Cardinals, has passed for 2,864 yards, 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 24 games. He has 16 starts and most recently started three games in 2019 with the Dolphins, who acquired him via trade from Arizona in 2019. He was waived in 2020 and has since spent time with the 49ers and Falcons. Rosen made four appearances with the Falcons last season," the team said in a statement.

Rosen joins a Browns quarterback room that currently has Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs. But the former No. 10 overall pick might be able to secure some starts depending on how things go.

It's widely accepted by now that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss time - possibly significant time - due to a looming suspension. Jacoby Brissett is expected to start any games Watson can't start.

But Rosen can potentially take that backup job away from Brissett in training camp if he distinguishes himself. He doesn't have as much experience as Brissett, but could offer a challenge.