Browns Player Admits Team Is Reaching A Critical Point

It's no secret that the Cleveland Browns have struggled during this season.

They've lost three straight after winning two of their first three games to open the season. They need a win in the worst way, but it's not going to come easy.

The Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals before their bye week. If they can win both of those games, they'll be 4-4 heading into the second half of the season.

Even Browns guard Joel Bitonio knows that it's crunch time for the team. Anything less than two wins would be considered a failure.

“We are at a big moment for our season,” Bitonio said, via ProFootballTalk. “We are not where we want to be record-wise. We have two division opponents. You handle your business, and you see where you are there. No one has really pulled away in our division yet so it is a big moment. I think the guys understand the sense of urgency. It is something. We have to find a way to get a win."

If the Browns can't win either of these games, they'll really be up a creek at 2-6. It doesn't get any easier coming out of the bye when they'll take on the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kickoff for Sunday's Browns-Ravens contest will be at 1 p.m. ET.