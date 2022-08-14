Browns Player Getting Crushed For What He Said About Boos

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Joe Bitonio had a very controversial comment on Sunday afternoon.

The Cleveland Browns offensive lineman was asked about the recent boos from opposing fanbases and said that it's "Cleveland against the world."

“It seems now more than ever, it’s Cleveland against the world. We’ll be ready for it," Bitonio said.

This is definitely not the best statement, since a lot of fans and media members see this as rallying around Deshaun Watson after he got suspended for the first six games of the season.

There's a chance that the suspension could be up to a full year if the NFL gets what it wants with its appeal. Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C.

Harvey is set to hear the appeal after he was appointed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Bitonio will have to be ready for even louder boos throughout the regular season.