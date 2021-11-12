Browns Player Has Blunt Reaction To Odell Beckham Jr News

Former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. officially chose his next destination on Thursday.

He will be taking his talents to Los Angeles as the Rams are all-in this year.

After the signing was announced, one of OBJ’s former teammates John Johnson III spoke about the move and why he thinks that it’s not going to benefit him that much.

“I just feel like they had a good thing going, like a complete offense,” Johnson said. “From being in LA, I know for a fact the offense runs through Cooper Kupp. Even in the run game, the pass game, the screen game, it kind of runs through Cooper Kupp.”

Johnson is right on the Kupp part as he has been a revelation for the Rams this season. He’s been Mr. reliable for Matthew Stafford and has 1,019 yards receiving with 10 touchdowns on 74 receptions.

That said, Beckham Jr. is still a very talented receiver and perhaps a change of scenery is all he needed. He’s had over 1,000 receiving yards in five of his eight seasons and can make any catch on the field.

Johnson also seems to think that if anyone can make it work, it’s Sean McVay, but still thinks it’s a curious decision from Beckham Jr.

“Coach McVay, he’s one of the best doing it. I know he’ll find a way to get it done,” Johnson said. “But just right off the bat, I’m like I wouldn’t really want to go there if I were him, but we’ll see how it goes, and I wish him the best.”

OBJ’s first game with the Rams will likely be against the Packers on Nov. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET.