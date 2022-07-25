Browns Player Reacts To Getting Blamed For Baker Mayfield's Injury

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is pushing back against the idea that he's the reason Baker Mayfield suffered a torn labrum in Week 2.

The injury woes for Mayfield started early in 2021, hurting himself attempting to make a tackle after throwing an interception.

But speaking to longtime Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot, Schwartz is tired of shouldering the blame for what happened to his former QB. Telling Cabot:

It mainly bothered me because I kind of felt like people were trying to blame me for something when we both did something wrong on that play. I didn’t finish the play and I don’t think he made the right read, but we were both wrong and unfortunately it ended up like that.

You don’t ever think [Justin Reid’s] going to run all the way down and all of a sudden, he hits our quarterback in the shoulder and he tears his labrum. A lot of things have to happen for that to happen, and it’s unfortunate. That’s one of the plays from last year that I wish I could take back. But at end of the day I don’t think it’s right for me to take all that blame. But as a rookie I couldn’t say anything. I just had to keep my head down and keep working and keep moving past it.

Schwartz went on to say that when it initially happened he felt like he deserved it. But since, he's started to look back on the play with more of a full picture view.