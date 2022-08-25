Browns Player Responds To Criticism For Controversial Remark

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns lineman Joel Bitonio raised some eyebrows this offseason by boldly declaring that it's "Cleveland against the world" this season.

The remarks came following a very hostile reception that quarterback Deshaun Watson received at their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. "It seems like more than ever, Cleveland against the world, so we’ll be ready for it," Bitonio said back then.

But given the situation surrounding Watson, NFL fans didn't appreciate Bitonio treating it like a simple rivalry issue. So Bitonio spoke with the media on Wednesday in an attempt to clarify the situation.

Bitonio explained that Browns quarterbacks always get booed when they go to rival stadiums. As a result, he feels that the team needs to have that "us against the world" mentality at all times.

“Yeah, I noticed (who was talking about) it,” Bitonio said, via the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I noticed, and what I said was, we’re going to go to stadiums and we’re going to get booed by people no matter who’s playing quarterback for us and as a team we come out and say ‘Cleveland against the world.’ If people want to take that in the wrong context or talk about it in the wrong context, that’s their opinion but I know we have good people on this team that are working hard and trying to be the best for the Cleveland Browns and that’s where I am at as a player who has been here for nine years, and if someone wants to think that I don’t love and appreciate things in my life, that’s their opinion... But I know where I’m at and where I’m at with Cleveland and the people on this team.”

But just because Joel Bitonio feels that way about the Cleveland Browns doesn't mean the wider NFL world has to accept it.

The Browns have basically become public enemy number one for signing Deshaun Watson to a massive deal while he was being investigated and sued for sexual misconduct and NFL rules violations.

In the past, fans have booed Browns quarterbacks just because they were the opponent. But the boos Deshaun Watson gets will probably be bigger than anything they've ever experienced.